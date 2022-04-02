Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) to Underperform

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Antofagasta from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $1,450.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,750 ($22.92) to GBX 1,950 ($25.54) in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,250 ($16.37) to GBX 1,300 ($17.03) in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($17.68) to GBX 1,340 ($17.55) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Antofagasta from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antofagasta presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,399.89.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Shares of Antofagasta stock opened at $21.76 on Wednesday. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.34.

Antofagasta plc operates in the mining business. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 50% interest in the ZaldÃ­var mine, and a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine located in Chile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.