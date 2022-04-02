Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$302.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$311.00 to C$302.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CJT. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$275.00 to C$210.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of Cargojet in a report on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$217.00 to C$236.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$226.73.

TSE CJT opened at C$182.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$173.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$178.55. The company has a market cap of C$3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.14. Cargojet has a 1 year low of C$144.14 and a 1 year high of C$214.50.

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported C$2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C$0.74. The firm had revenue of C$235.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$213.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cargojet will post 7.2300004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.94%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

