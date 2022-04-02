Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,600 ($20.96) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,200 ($41.92) to GBX 3,030 ($39.69) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,600 ($34.06) to GBX 2,250 ($29.47) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,500 ($45.85) to GBX 3,350 ($43.88) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.13) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fevertree Drinks presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,354.29 ($30.84).

FEVR traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,785 ($23.38). The stock had a trading volume of 239,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,850. The stock has a market cap of £2.08 billion and a PE ratio of 46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 5.43. Fevertree Drinks has a one year low of GBX 1,456.09 ($19.07) and a one year high of GBX 2,871 ($37.61). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,912.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,315.42.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 53.37 ($0.70) per share. This is a boost from Fevertree Drinks’s previous dividend of $5.52. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Fevertree Drinks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.41%.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

