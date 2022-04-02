Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.69

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.69 and last traded at $8.69, with a volume of 4527 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROYMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 708 ($9.27) to GBX 702 ($9.20) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Mail presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $389.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.02.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

