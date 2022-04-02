RPC (NYSE:RES) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

RES traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,127,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,629. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 368.46 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.27. RPC has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $11.79.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.32 million. RPC had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.83%. RPC’s revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that RPC will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 299,785 shares of RPC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $3,102,774.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 70,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $714,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,649,785 shares of company stock valued at $16,397,775. Corporate insiders own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,278,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,203,000 after acquiring an additional 403,881 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in RPC by 15.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,197,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,941 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in RPC by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,484,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,361,000 after purchasing an additional 198,457 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in RPC by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,031,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,762,000 after purchasing an additional 124,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in RPC by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,561,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after purchasing an additional 141,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

