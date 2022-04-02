Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,664 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Blueprint Medicines worth $4,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 1.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.4% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BPMC. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.64.

In other news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 2,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $133,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $45,865.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,575 shares of company stock valued at $327,064 in the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $65.40 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52-week low of $53.26 and a 52-week high of $117.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.69 and a 200 day moving average of $89.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.94.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($4.73). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 31.04% and a negative net margin of 357.66%. The firm had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 213.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -7.45 EPS for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

