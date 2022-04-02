Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 895,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,547 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $4,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,308,000 after purchasing an additional 38,213 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 245.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 827,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after buying an additional 588,164 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 42,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 10,510 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. 12.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MUFG opened at $6.31 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $80.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.93.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $12.36 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

