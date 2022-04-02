Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.59 Million Stock Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $4,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.13.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $42.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.59 and its 200-day moving average is $53.83. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $98.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $501.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.72 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

