Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.98 Million Stock Holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $4,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after acquiring an additional 43,779 shares in the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on ZNTL shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

ZNTL stock opened at $46.58 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.27 and a 1-year high of $87.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.53 and its 200-day moving average is $65.56.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.22. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kimberly Blackwell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.74, for a total transaction of $83,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $93,928.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,227 shares of company stock worth $9,100,173. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.