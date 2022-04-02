Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 380,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,465 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $5,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 34.6% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 54,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 8.5% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 60,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 450,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

TAK stock opened at $14.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day moving average of $14.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12 month low of $13.17 and a 12 month high of $18.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

