Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,375 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.15% of Inter Parfums worth $5,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 342,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,589,000 after purchasing an additional 81,203 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 8.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 266,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,927,000 after buying an additional 20,521 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 4.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 4.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the third quarter worth about $523,000. 54.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.75.

IPAR stock opened at $89.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.80 and a 200-day moving average of $89.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $108.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $210.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.99%.

In other Inter Parfums news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 645 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $69,015.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total transaction of $197,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,645 shares of company stock valued at $465,415 over the last 90 days. 44.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations.

