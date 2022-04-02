Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RUTH. Raymond James increased their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

In other Ruth’s Hospitality Group news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUTH. Hill Path Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 2,731,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,938 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,854,884 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,912,000 after acquiring an additional 483,143 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 856,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,042,000 after purchasing an additional 448,423 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 573,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,872,000 after purchasing an additional 215,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock traded down $0.61 on Monday, reaching $22.27. 197,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.42. The firm has a market cap of $747.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.15. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $28.73.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $126.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

