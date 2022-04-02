RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP) Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial boosted their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial analyst G. Fraser now forecasts that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.54.

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). RVL Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 138.76% and a negative return on equity of 81.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ RVLP opened at $1.72 on Friday. RVL Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $4.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.80.

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Arbaclofen extended-release tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity; Upneeq, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution for the treatment of Blepharoptosis; and OS870 which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders.

