RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.05

RYU Apparel Inc. (CVE:RYU – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 2600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.26 million and a P/E ratio of -0.96.
RYU Apparel Company Profile (CVE:RYU)
