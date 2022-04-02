Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Price Target Raised to C$3.25 at TD Securities

Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB – Get Rating) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.50 to C$3.70 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform overweight rating on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Sabina Gold & Silver alerts:

TSE SBB traded up C$0.04 on Friday, reaching C$1.55. 1,324,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,169. Sabina Gold & Silver has a one year low of C$1.23 and a one year high of C$2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$690.24 million and a PE ratio of -67.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17.

Sabina Gold & Silver ( TSE:SBB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sabina Gold & Silver will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sabina Gold & Silver news, Director Walter Thomas Segsworth sold 100,000 shares of Sabina Gold & Silver stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.35, for a total transaction of C$135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$704,382.75. Also, Director David Fennell acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.42 per share, with a total value of C$49,602.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$127,548.

Sabina Gold & Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.