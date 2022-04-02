Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $93.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.94 and its 200-day moving average is $82.51. Safety Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $74.45 and a twelve month high of $93.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $226.42 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 14.77%.

In other news, VP James Berry sold 756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total transaction of $62,732.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Stephen Albert Varga sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $54,677.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,571 shares of company stock valued at $129,575. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,086 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

About Safety Insurance Group (Get Rating)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

