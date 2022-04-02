Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.44 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $4.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.12 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.48 million. Sage Therapeutics reported sales of $1.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 181%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $28.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $129.61 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $134.34 million, with estimates ranging from $8.32 million to $289.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.04. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,258.91% and a negative return on equity of 24.43%. The company had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.47) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SAGE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 6.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 19.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 26,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

SAGE traded up $3.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,393,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,667. Sage Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $30.48 and a 1-year high of $81.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.23.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

