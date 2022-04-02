SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,400 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the February 28th total of 114,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 894.0 days.

Shares of SalMar ASA stock opened at $80.00 on Friday. SalMar ASA has a 52 week low of $61.90 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.84.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SALRF. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. DNB Markets upgraded shares of SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SalMar ASA from 595.00 to 606.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of SalMar ASA from 630.00 to 640.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SalMar ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $667.75.

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, the United States, Canada, Norway, rest of Europe, and internationally. It is involved in the broodfish, lumpfish, and smolt production activities; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, packaging, processing, and selling farmed salmon.

