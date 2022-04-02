Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $292.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SDVKY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 290 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 314 to SEK 319 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 270 to SEK 285 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 267 to SEK 275 in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Get Sandvik AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of Sandvik AB (publ) stock traded up $0.58 on Monday, reaching $21.79. 115,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,992. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.52 and its 200-day moving average is $25.02. Sandvik AB has a one year low of $18.74 and a one year high of $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Sandvik AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SDVKY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 19.37%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sandvik AB will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDVKY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the third quarter worth $52,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the fourth quarter worth $543,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 150,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 37.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,911,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.