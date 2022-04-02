Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates CHF 430 Price Target for Rogers (VTX:ROG)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 430 price objective on Rogers (VTX:ROG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 465 price objective on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 365 price target on Rogers in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 425 price target on Rogers in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price target on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 370 price target on Rogers in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 394.62.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a 1 year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1 year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.