SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAP. Oppenheimer lowered shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 237.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of SAP by 0.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 104,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,079,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought a new position in shares of SAP during the third quarter valued at $357,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth $730,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 4.3% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,846 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:SAP traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $110.63. 749,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,259. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.23 and a 200-day moving average of $131.40. SAP has a twelve month low of $104.14 and a twelve month high of $151.48. The company has a market capitalization of $135.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.07). SAP had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SAP will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

