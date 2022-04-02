Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2022

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,700 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the February 28th total of 164,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,107.0 days.

Shares of SUVPF opened at $450.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $465.75 and its 200-day moving average is $571.33. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $400.00 and a 12 month high of $736.22.

SUVPF has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from €590.00 ($648.35) to €685.00 ($752.75) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sartorius AG provides solutions for the biopharmaceutical research and industry. It operates through the following segments: Groups; Bioprocess Solutions (BPS); and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Group segment produces and markets instruments and consumables as well as related services in its segments BPS and LPS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.