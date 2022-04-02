Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) Short Interest Update

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,700 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the February 28th total of 164,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,107.0 days.

Shares of SUVPF opened at $450.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $465.75 and its 200-day moving average is $571.33. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $400.00 and a 12 month high of $736.22.

SUVPF has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from €590.00 ($648.35) to €685.00 ($752.75) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Sartorius AG provides solutions for the biopharmaceutical research and industry. It operates through the following segments: Groups; Bioprocess Solutions (BPS); and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Group segment produces and markets instruments and consumables as well as related services in its segments BPS and LPS.

