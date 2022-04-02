Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SSL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE SSL traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.81. The company had a trading volume of 142,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,395. Sasol has a 52 week low of $12.74 and a 52 week high of $25.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.02 and its 200 day moving average is $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sasol by 1,512.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sasol in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sasol in the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Sasol in the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sasol in the third quarter worth $205,000. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa.

