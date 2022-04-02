SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY) Declares Dividend of $0.80

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share on Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This is a positive change from SBM Offshore’s previous dividend of $0.23.
Shares of SBFFY stock opened at $15.70 on Friday. SBM Offshore has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.82.
SBM Offshore Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SBM Offshore (SBFFY)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for SBM Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBM Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.