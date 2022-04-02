SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY) Declares Dividend of $0.80

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share on Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This is a positive change from SBM Offshore’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Shares of SBFFY stock opened at $15.70 on Friday. SBM Offshore has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.82.

Get SBM Offshore alerts:

SBM Offshore Company Profile (Get Rating)

SBM Offshore N.V. provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lease and Operate, and Turnkey. It engages in the design, supply, installation, operation, lease, and life extension of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels, as well as semi-submersibles, tension leg platforms, liquefied natural gas (LNG) FPSOs, turret mooring systems, LNG regasification to power vessels, floating offshore wind, and brownfield and offshore loading terminals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SBM Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBM Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.