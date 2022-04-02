Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) to post $1.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.96 billion and the lowest is $1.90 billion. Science Applications International posted sales of $1.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full-year sales of $7.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.45 billion to $7.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.58 billion to $7.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial cut Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.86.

In other Science Applications International news, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $376,135.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $325,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,402 shares of company stock worth $1,288,520. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 80,200.0% in the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

SAIC traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $92.77. 462,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,259. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.31 and a 200-day moving average of $86.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.79. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $96.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

