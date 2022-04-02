Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) PT Lowered to $99.00

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SAIC. Barclays raised Science Applications International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Science Applications International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Science Applications International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.86.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $92.77 on Tuesday. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $96.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

In other Science Applications International news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total transaction of $587,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $376,135.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,520 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 80,200.0% in the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.