Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.64.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Scientific Games from $13.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Scientific Games in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Scientific Games from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Scientific Games from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other Scientific Games news, Director Hamish Mclennan bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.03 per share, for a total transaction of $377,195.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGMS. Natixis purchased a new stake in Scientific Games during the third quarter valued at about $192,163,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the fourth quarter worth about $107,803,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 18.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,471,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $786,815,000 after buying an additional 1,487,919 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 60.0% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,920,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,494,000 after buying an additional 720,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 30.6% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,227,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,075,000 after buying an additional 522,178 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Scientific Games stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,122. Scientific Games has a 12-month low of $39.86 and a 12-month high of $90.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.57.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $580.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.79 million. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 13.60%. Scientific Games’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Scientific Games will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scientific Games Corporation, doing business as Light & Wonder Inc, develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

