Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. The Company’s initial fleet consists of three modern panamax tankers. Its vessels carry petroleum products and crude oil for integrated oil companies, oil traders, and other customers. Scorpio Tankers Inc. is headquartered in Monaco, Scorpio. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on STNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.21.

STNG opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.81. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $24.67.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.19 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 43.35% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.04) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is -9.32%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

