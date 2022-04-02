Sean Francis Paul Finnan Purchases 41,458 Shares of ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM) Stock

ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM – Get Rating) insider Sean Francis Paul Finnan purchased 41,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £39,799.68 ($52,134.77).

ActiveOps stock opened at GBX 94.50 ($1.24) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 140.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 162.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £67.40 million and a P/E ratio of 10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. ActiveOps Plc has a one year low of GBX 91.50 ($1.20) and a one year high of GBX 229 ($3.00).

About ActiveOps

ActiveOps Plc provides management process automation software solutions worldwide. The company provides Workware+ solutions comprising ControliQ, a cloud-based employee performance management solution that enables organizations balance workloads and resource levels for various functions relating to operations; WorkiQ, workforce analytics and employee productivity monitoring solution, which enables organizations to manage productivity and employee wellbeing; and OpsIndex to score and benchmark key metrics based on industry sector and regional trends.

