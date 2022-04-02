Second Street Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTON) Short Interest Update

Second Street Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS CTON opened at $1.00 on Friday. Second Street Capital has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.69.

Second Street Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It provides asset based lending to small and medium sized businesses, export trading companies, and small and medium sized homebuilders, developers, and investors. The company offers revenue participation asset based and mortgage loans, as well as preferred equity investments and senior secured loans.

