Second Street Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTON) Short Interest Update

Second Street Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS CTON opened at $1.00 on Friday. Second Street Capital has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.69.
About Second Street Capital
