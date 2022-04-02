Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Given New $174.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $148.00 to $174.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sempra from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Sempra from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sempra from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.57.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $170.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.78 and its 200 day moving average is $134.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $54.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $119.56 and a fifty-two week high of $170.59.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 111.44%.

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,263 shares of company stock worth $5,488,335. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRE. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 1.1% during the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Sempra by 3.9% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Sempra by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sempra by 7.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sempra by 54.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

