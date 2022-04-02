Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.27.
SMTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Semtech in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ SMTC traded down $1.56 on Friday, hitting $67.78. 616,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.34. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $57.97 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55.
In other Semtech news, VP Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $98,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 25,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $1,753,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,400 shares of company stock worth $4,107,858. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Semtech by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Semtech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
