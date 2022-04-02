Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.27.

SMTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Semtech in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ SMTC traded down $1.56 on Friday, hitting $67.78. 616,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.34. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $57.97 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Semtech’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Semtech will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Semtech news, VP Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $98,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 25,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $1,753,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,400 shares of company stock worth $4,107,858. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Semtech by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

