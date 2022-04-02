Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Serinus Energy (LON:SENX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of LON SENX opened at GBX 1.72 ($0.02) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £19.35 million and a P/E ratio of 3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.81. Serinus Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 3.60 ($0.05).

In other Serinus Energy news, insider Jeffrey Auld purchased 402,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £8,040 ($10,531.83).

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

