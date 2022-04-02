ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $110.14 Million

Equities analysts expect ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) to report sales of $110.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $108.70 million to $112.80 million. ServisFirst Bancshares reported sales of $100.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full-year sales of $459.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $438.83 million to $485.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $507.51 million, with estimates ranging from $475.36 million to $549.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ServisFirst Bancshares.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $108.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.08 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 46.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SFBS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter worth $75,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $95.47 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12 month low of $58.95 and a 12 month high of $97.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.08%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

