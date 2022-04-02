Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.48.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SGBAF shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SES from €9.50 ($10.44) to €9.00 ($9.89) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SES from €8.10 ($8.90) to €7.30 ($8.02) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on SES from €8.40 ($9.23) to €9.15 ($10.05) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

OTCMKTS:SGBAF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.05. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.17. SES has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $9.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

SES ( OTCMKTS:SGBAF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $529.53 million during the quarter. SES had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 25.10%. On average, analysts expect that SES will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers data connectivity services through its MEO and GEO satellite communication systems for aviation, maritime, cruise, energy, government, and telco and MNO industries. It also provides video services, including direct to home broadcast, occasional use, IP delivery, cable distribution, channel management, over the top (OTT), satellite distribution, hybrid TV platform, online video platform, content aggregation, SES 360, audience measurement and ad insertion, subscriber management, content distribution, production, value added, and real time booking services for broadcasters, platform operators, and sports organizations.

