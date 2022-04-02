Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Given New $4.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHCR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,350,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,960. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.12. Sharecare has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $10.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sharecare by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,518,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,287,000 after purchasing an additional 773,280 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sharecare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sharecare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sharecare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Sharecare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $770,000. 16.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

