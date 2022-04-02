Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by Essex LLC

Essex LLC raised its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 165 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 338,945.0% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 339,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 338,945 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 135,577.8% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 324,031 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 9,627.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $384,951,000 after buying an additional 281,014 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4,280.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $207,871,000 after buying an additional 149,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 39,438.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 142,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 142,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHOP traded up $17.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $693.00. 2,941,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,896,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 12.15 and a quick ratio of 12.15. The firm has a market cap of $87.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.64. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $510.02 and a 52-week high of $1,762.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $727.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,166.21.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. Shopify’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,145.45.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

