Shore Bancshares, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Shore Bancshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.42. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Shore Bancshares’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

SHBI has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shore Bancshares in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 19th.

Shore Bancshares stock opened at $20.45 on Friday. Shore Bancshares has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $23.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.22). Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $25.78 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHBI. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $4,612,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shore Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $3,240,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 231.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 259,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,417,000 after buying an additional 181,345 shares during the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new stake in Shore Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,983,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 14.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 647,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,487,000 after buying an additional 81,459 shares during the last quarter. 45.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.