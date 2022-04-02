Shore Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for NWF Group (LON:NWF)

NWF Group (LON:NWF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.
LON:NWF opened at GBX 230 ($3.01) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.59. NWF Group has a 12-month low of GBX 182.50 ($2.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 240 ($3.14). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 209.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 208.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £113.01 million and a P/E ratio of 115.00.
About NWF Group (Get Rating)
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
Receive News & Ratings for NWF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.