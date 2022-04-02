Shore Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for NWF Group (LON:NWF)

NWF Group (LON:NWF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

LON:NWF opened at GBX 230 ($3.01) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.59. NWF Group has a 12-month low of GBX 182.50 ($2.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 240 ($3.14). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 209.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 208.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £113.01 million and a P/E ratio of 115.00.

Get NWF Group alerts:

About NWF Group (Get Rating)

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment operates through a network of 25 depots.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NWF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.