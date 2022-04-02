Short Interest in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Rises By 28.4%

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,330,000 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the February 28th total of 10,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $118.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.48 and its 200-day moving average is $125.77. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.36 and a 1 year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.58.

In related news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total value of $47,724.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $468,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,896 shares of company stock valued at $926,454. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,566,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

