Short Interest in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Increases By 27.6%

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,400 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the February 28th total of 115,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALG. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Alamo Group during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alamo Group during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the 4th quarter worth $256,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALG traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.63. The company had a trading volume of 60,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,356. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.00. Alamo Group has a 52-week low of $131.35 and a 52-week high of $165.98.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $337.17 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alamo Group will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.67%.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

