Short Interest in Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) Expands By 28.7%

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,800 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the February 28th total of 72,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ AMYT opened at $8.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $514.26 million, a PE ratio of -61.85 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average of $10.05. Amryt Pharma has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Amryt Pharma during the third quarter worth about $39,231,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Healthcare Value Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amryt Pharma by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Amryt Pharma by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 50,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 13,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,888,000. 49.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMYT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amryt Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Amryt Pharma from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma from $40.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amryt Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

