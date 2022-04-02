Short Interest in Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Decreases By 19.7%

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,400 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the February 28th total of 268,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

AEHL opened at $1.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.93. Antelope Enterprise has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antelope Enterprise by 43.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Antelope Enterprise by 156,676.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 20,368 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antelope Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Antelope Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ceramics tiles. Its products operates through the Hengda, the Hengdeli or HDL brand, TOERTO, WULIQIAO, and Pottery Capital of Tang Dynasty brands. It offers porcelain, glazed, glazed porcelain, rustic, and polished glazed tiles.

