Short Interest in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Rises By 23.1%

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the February 28th total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 785,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of AIRC traded up $1.27 on Friday, hitting $54.73. 624,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,571. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.28. Apartment Income REIT has a one year low of $41.90 and a one year high of $55.53.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 62.72%.

AIRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

In other news, Director Ann Sperling purchased 758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.67 per share, with a total value of $39,923.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $766,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,258 shares of company stock worth $170,544 and have sold 41,500 shares worth $2,184,830. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth $75,144,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,252,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,863,000 after acquiring an additional 799,670 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apartment Income REIT (Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.