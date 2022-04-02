Short Interest in Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) Increases By 27.0%

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,100 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the February 28th total of 141,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,801.0 days.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research raised Axfood AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Axfood AB (publ) stock opened at $27.42 on Friday. Axfood AB has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $27.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.47.

Axfood AB engages in retail and wholesale of food through store chains. It operates through the following operating segments: Willys, Hemköp, Snabbgross, and Dagab. The Willys segment is Sweden’s discount grocery chain with a wide and deep assortment in Group-owned stores and online. The Hemköp segment offers through its Group-owned stores, franchise stores and online business an attractively priced and wide assortment with a rich offering of fresh products.

