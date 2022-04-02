Short Interest in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Declines By 19.3%

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 968,800 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the February 28th total of 1,200,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 658,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

NASDAQ:CASI opened at $0.71 on Friday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $2.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.92. The stock has a market cap of $96.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.33.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.07% and a negative net margin of 121.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,618,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 71,849 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,198,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 33,020 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 196,335 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 1,211.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,112,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,417 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 325.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 952,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 728,328 shares during the last quarter. 46.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on CASI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.33.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

