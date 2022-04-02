Short Interest in Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Grows By 28.6%

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

DFIHY stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.96. Dairy Farm International has a 12 month low of $11.36 and a 12 month high of $22.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Dairy Farm International alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.286 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.58%.

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. It operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company operates supermarkets and hypermarkets under the Wellcome, Yonghui, Cold Storage, Jasons, MarketPlace, Giant, Hero, Mercato, Oliver's, 3hreesixty, San Miu, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dairy Farm International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dairy Farm International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.