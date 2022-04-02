Short Interest in Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DRMA) Drops By 23.1%

Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 306,200 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the February 28th total of 398,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 591,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Dermata Therapeutics from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dermata Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Dermata Therapeutics stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. Dermata Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $6.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average of $2.72.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dermata Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dermata Therapeutics Inc ( NASDAQ:DRMA Get Rating ) by 68.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,806 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Dermata Therapeutics worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About Dermata Therapeutics

Dermata Therapeutics Inc is a privately held biotechnology company. It focused on treatment of medical and aesthetic skin diseases and conditions. The company’s product pipeline consist DMT310 which is in clinical trial. Dermata Therapeutics Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

