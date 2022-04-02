Short Interest in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Increases By 27.4%

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400,800 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the February 28th total of 314,700 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 124,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESE. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after buying an additional 364,453 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,977,000 after purchasing an additional 49,873 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 212.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 75,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,844,000 after purchasing an additional 51,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $70.10. 234,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,295. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.16. ESCO Technologies has a one year low of $66.46 and a one year high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $177.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.17 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.28%.

ESE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ESCO Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ESCO Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

