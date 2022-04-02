Short Interest in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Drops By 19.7%

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,970,000 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the February 28th total of 8,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 678,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTAI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 63.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,971,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,192 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,044,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,899,000 after buying an additional 877,056 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 25.0% in the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,266,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,912,000 after buying an additional 652,955 shares during the last quarter. Caspian Capital LP acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $82,591,000. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,786,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,717,000 after acquiring an additional 380,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

FTAI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

FTAI traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.16. 476,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,920. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $34.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 1.94.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.30). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 23.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $145.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently -91.03%.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

